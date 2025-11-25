Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 251,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,190.75. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 41.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

