Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Rio Tinto stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

RIO opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 37,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.