Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $603.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.04 and a 200-day moving average of $589.36.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

