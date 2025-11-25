Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Delta Air Lines stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

DAL opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,083,000 after buying an additional 581,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

