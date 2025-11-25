Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 31st.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BRO opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,264,000 after buying an additional 1,705,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,479,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,416,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,120,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,602,000 after acquiring an additional 660,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

