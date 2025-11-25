Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6%

BAC opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

