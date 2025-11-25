Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ASML Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $987.82 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,002.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.85. The stock has a market cap of $388.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

