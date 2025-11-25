Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $443.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.28. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

