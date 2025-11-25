Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.43.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.