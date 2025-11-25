PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.50. PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2,524 shares.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Trading Up 2.5%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

