Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 810.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

