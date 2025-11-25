Prudential PLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

