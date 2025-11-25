Prudential PLC Buys 1,228 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,047 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 821,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,991,000 after buying an additional 304,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,014,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ESS opened at $260.38 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average is $270.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.97.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

