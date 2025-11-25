Prudential Financial Inc. Has $38.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $38,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,848,000 after buying an additional 6,610,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,518,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,760 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,181,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 6.4%

BATS:INDA opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

