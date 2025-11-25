Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

