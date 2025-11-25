Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

