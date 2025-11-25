ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ProAssurance by 356.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12,152.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 50.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.11.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $220.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

