ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.
NYSE PRA opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.11.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $220.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.
