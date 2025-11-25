PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 318.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total transaction of $149,487.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,135.95. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $67,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,905.36. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,968 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.