Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$113.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$113.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.6%

PBH stock opened at C$90.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$72.57 and a 52-week high of C$99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.07.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.