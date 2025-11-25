Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2.54 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,588,778 coins and its circulating supply is 42,588,487 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxdao. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

