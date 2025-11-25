PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,480,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,494,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gimbal Financial grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $319.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day moving average of $215.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

