Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 413,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 174,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

