Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Pinterest by 138.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,291 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,964. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

