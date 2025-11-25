Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 104,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

