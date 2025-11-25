PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $156.90 Average PT from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.90.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $165.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $2,330,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

