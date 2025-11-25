PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Zacks reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 28.31%.The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.91 million.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 2.1%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $917.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

