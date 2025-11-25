PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,952 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $48,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KGI Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

