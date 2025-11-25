Palu Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.03 Million (PALU)

Palu (PALU) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Palu has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Palu has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $13.03 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Palu token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Palu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Palu

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Palu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00784751 USD and is up 26.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $10,212,559.26 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Palu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Palu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Palu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Palu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.