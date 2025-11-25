Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $158.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,695 shares of company stock worth $186,821,453. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. CICC Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

