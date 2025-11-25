Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Stock Holdings Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,684,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 89.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.14.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

