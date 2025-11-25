O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in O’Reilly Automotive stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.4%

ORLY stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

