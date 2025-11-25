OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Citizens Jmp

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citizens Jmp from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMF. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

OneMain Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,464. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

