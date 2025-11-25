One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $373,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

