One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $252,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,330,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

