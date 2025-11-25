One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.8%

Oracle stock opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.