One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,784 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.