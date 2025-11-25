One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,430 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF makes up about 1.6% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

