One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,899 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $289.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.36 and a 200-day moving average of $255.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $291.03.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.