Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 28.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:SYK opened at $370.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.24 and a 200-day moving average of $380.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.