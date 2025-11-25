Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases Shares of 9,498 Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,331,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,214 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,577.81. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Intapp stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.19, a PEG ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

