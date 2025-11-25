Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 33,000 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 133.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $13,345,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 629,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.84.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

