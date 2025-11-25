Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $23.67 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of LOW opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.44 and its 200 day moving average is $237.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

