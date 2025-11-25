NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 201.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in NVR by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,258.93 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,376.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,609.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,624.74. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $130.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

