NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citic Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

