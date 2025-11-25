Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 40.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,357,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,348,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,883,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,141,000 after acquiring an additional 422,601 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,917,000 after acquiring an additional 268,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

