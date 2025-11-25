North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $415,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,621 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,012,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,097,000 after acquiring an additional 957,222 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

