North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

