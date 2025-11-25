North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,276,000 after buying an additional 13,016,546 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,618,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

