North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,158 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 19,646.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 203,534 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.8% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DHR opened at $227.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $202.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

