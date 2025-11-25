North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,125 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 928,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 74,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 309,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

